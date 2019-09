A convenience store in Huntington was robbed overnight at gunpoint.

The armed robbery happened about 2 a.m. Monday at the Speedway in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.

Cabell County dispatchers told WSAZ a person went inside and showed the cashier a gun.

Dispatchers said one person is in custody. The person's name has not been released.

