UPDATE 10/29/19 @ 8:22 a.m..

All eastbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro are back open.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/29/19

A crash on I-64 injured one person and backed up traffic early Tuesday.

The crash between two cars happened around 7:25 a.m. near Nitro in the eastbound lanes.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the slow lane of traffic is open, and the other two lanes of traffic are closed.

