One person is injured after a shooting on Kanawha Boulevard early Sunday morning.

It happened near the 800 block of Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston around roughly 1 a.m. Dispatchers say the victim was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital.

Dispatchers also tell WSAZ that two people were arrested as a result.

Right now there is no word on a motive behind the shooting.

Keep checking WSAZ for further updates.