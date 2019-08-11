One man is injured after a shooting in Huntington

One man is injured after a shooting on the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue Sunday morning, according to Huntington Police.

Police say it happened inside a home just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, Anthony Jared Kessick Jr., 33, of Huntington was taken to the hospital but police are not releasing his condition at this time.

Police are not releasing the reason behind the shooting but do say the two people involved were acquaintances.

Huntington Police say this is an active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

