A man has died after a crash on U.S. 60 (East Dupont Avenue) in Quincy Friday night.

The Belle Fire Department chief tells WSAZ, Shawn Hancock died in the crash around 9 p.m. on the 2700 block.

Dispatchers reported Friday that two ambulances were on scene to transport patients.

It's unclear how serious any other injuries were.

