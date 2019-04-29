One person killed in UTV crash

One person has died in a UTV crash in Putnam County.

Putnam County Dispatch tells us it happened on the 400-block of Morrison Fork Road.

Putnam County Deputies say a man went riding Sunday night on his UTV to visit a friend.

He left the friend's house on Morrison Fork Road around 9:30 P.M.

His friend found his body Monday morning before 7 a.m.

Deputies say it appears he drove off the road, near a creek.

His name has not been released.

