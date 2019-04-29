One person killed in UTV crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) -- One person has died in a UTV crash in Putnam County.
Putnam County Dispatch tells us it happened on the 400-block of Morrison Fork Road.
Putnam County Deputies say a man went riding Sunday night on his UTV to visit a friend.
He left the friend's house on Morrison Fork Road around 9:30 P.M.
His friend found his body Monday morning before 7 a.m.
Deputies say it appears he drove off the road, near a creek.
His name has not been released.
