One person killed in crash; two taken to hospital

One person has died following a car accident on state Route 3 in Hamlin.

That is according to the Lincoln County Sheriff who says two other people were injured in the crash. One was flown to the hospital, and another was taken by ambulance.

According to the sheriff the two-vehicle accident happened close to a sharp curve along Route 3 between 4 to 4:30 this afternoon.

The sheriff says the road will be shut down for about another hour.

No other details are being released at this time.

