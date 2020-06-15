One person killed in motorcycle crash

A woman was killed in a motorcycle accident, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened Saturday around 4:34 p.m. on State Route 93 near milepost 13 in Elizabeth Township.

Troopers say a man was driving the motorcycle with Shannon Thornton, 49, of Scott Depot, West Virginia.

They were heading northbound when the motorcycle dropped off the right side of the road, causing both the operator and passenger to be thrown off.

The driver was flown to the hospital. Thornton was taken by ambulance.

Troopers say Thornton died from her injuries on Sunday.

Elizabeth Township Fire Department and Lawrence County E.M.S.. also responded to the accident.

The crash is under investigation.