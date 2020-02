One person is being treated after he was shot in the knee at a house party in Huntington early Sunday.

Police say it happend around 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 1700 block of 7th Avenue.

Reportedly there was a large party going on at the home when a fight broke out.

A 22-year-old man was shot once in his right knee. He was rushed to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Police tell WSAZ no suspects have been arrested at this time.