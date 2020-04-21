Man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following accident, road closed

A portion of a road in Alum Creek is shut down following an accident Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say a man riding on the hood of a car that was being towed, fell off and then was hit by that same vehicle.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries after he was hit and dragged into a ditch by the vehicle, deputies say.

The man was rushed to the hospital.

Dispatchers say Childress Road is currently closed at Childress Farm Road.

Officials say they expect the road to be shut down for at least another hour.

