One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said it happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Elm St. in Institute.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting. No one has been taken into custody.

There is no word yet on how badly the victim was injured.

