One suspected case of COVID-19 at Shawnee State cleared

At least one of the suspected cases of the novel coronavirus being investigated on the campus of Shawnee State University has been cleared, health officials say.

According to the Portsmouth City Health Department's Medical Director, the COVID-19 test submitted came back negative.

The three patients who are showing symptoms just returned from an international trip with a small group of students for spring break.

One student visited an on-campus clinic and was tested for the virus.

Officials say that test came back negative.

The other two went to a facility outside of the health departments jurisdiction and were told by medical staff they didn't need to be tested, although they were showing symptoms.

