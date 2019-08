One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntington.

It happened around 11 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Bridge Street.

The Huntington Police Department is handling the investigation. West Virginia State Police responded as well.

No other details have been released, including the victim's condition and any suspect information.

We have a reporter at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.