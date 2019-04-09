One taken to hospital after crash in Jackson, Ohio

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Jackson, Ohio Tuesday morning.
It happened on U.S. 35 at Roberts Road according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say a semi and box truck were involved in the crash.
First responders took one person to Holzer Medical Center.
The accident was about six miles east of the Jackson-Ross County line according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The road is back open now, but the crash temporarily closed one westbound lane.