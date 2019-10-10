One taken to hospital after house fire in Charleston

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in Kanawha County Thursday afternoon.

Crews are at the scene in the 3100 block of 4th Avenue.

Metro 911 dispatchers say at least one person was believed to be inside the home when it caught on fire.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded.

There's no word yet on injuries.

