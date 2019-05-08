One taken to the hospital after vehicle rollover crash

One person is being taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County Wednesday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the vehicle rolled over.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Hunter Road.

Only one vehicle was involved.

Dispatchers did not know how serious the injuries were.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, and Malden Volunteer Fire Department responded.

The road is not closed.