One teacher going the extra mile during the coronavirus outbreak

One teacher is going the extra mile for her students by creating a digital classroom. Kellogg Elementary's third-grade teacher April Wallace uses Facebook Live to teach daily lessons and give homework help to her students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

A teacher at Kellogg Elementary School in Huntington is going the extra mile for her students by creating a digital classroom during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's not easy to do things on your own, and sometimes parents get busy with their work stuff. I felt like it was important that we go live and be able to answer questions specifically just like they are in the classroom," Wallace said.

Being flexible and thinking outside of the box to create a new format, she hopes this gives her students a sense of security.

"That's part of being a teacher knowing what kids need, and some kids need that interaction to feel the security that everything is going to be OK," Wallace said.

Without raising their hands to answer, those young minds do not go unnoticed. They use emojis to respond.

"It's a good experience. Hopefully, it will be over soon. And I will get to hug them and have them in these seats and get back to normal because that's important, but this is as normal as we are going to get right now," Wallace said.