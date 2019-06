A motorcycle crash has sent one person to the hospital.

The crash happened Friday around 12 a.m. in the area of Raymond City.

Putnam County dispatchers tell us Rt. 62 is shut down. There is no time frame for when the road will reopen.

One person was transported to the hospital.

The Poca Fire Department, Putnam EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff responded to the scene.

