Online Christmas ministry still needing sponsors for families

A big part of the holiday season is giving back to those in need. For the second year in a row, an Ashland family is doing that while honoring their son who was killed in a crash in 2017.

A big part of the holiday season is giving back to those in need. For the second year in a row, an Ashland family is doing that while honoring their son who was killed in a crash in 2017.

“There is such a tremendous need for various reasons,” said Lea Ann Gollihue. Lea Ann and her husband Elliott run Cody’s Christmas Ministry, a Facebook group connecting families who need a little extra help around the holidays, with other families willing to sponsor them and fulfill Christmas wish lists.

“It started last year,” said Lea Ann. “I had made a post on Facebook that I was shopping and I found something that I wanted to purchase for Cody. One of my friends saw it and she said, ‘I know a way we can honor Cody,’ so she created this Facebook page.

The concept is for people who may have missed sign up deadlines for other groups who help families around the holidays. The families are all from around the Tri-State.

“Unfortunately we get more requests than we do actual sponsors,” Elliott said.

Currently, the family has 100 families they are helping connect with sponsors. However, around 30 still have not been sponsored.

“There was a point we had to stop the request because we had to catch up with sponsors to meet the current need,” Elliott added.

As Christmas inches closer, the Gollihues are hoping to get these families taken care of.

“There was one family that all they asked for was a Christmas dinner,” Elliott said. “So sometimes you can just miss that that's a need.”

Lea Ann says there is no spending requirement for being a sponsor, adding without a sponsor, these families will have nothing for the holidays.

“It’s been completely eye opening,” Lea Ann said. “For years we've been connected in our community and in ways to give back, so I felt we had an understanding of the need in our community and surrounding area. But I'm realizing with these Christmas requests, we didn't have a clue.”

As the shopping days get less, the Gollihues believe they’ll find the remaining sponsors, and every family will be taken care of.

“I believe, just like Elliott believes, that these 36 sponsors are going to rise up and I believe we're going to have more than that, and we're going to be able to go back to the families that we had to say ‘We're not able to help you right now,’ we're going to be able to go back and say, ‘There is a sponsor for you.’ "

“I know there's people out there that's been blessed by God and because of that, we believe, when you are blessed, you should bless others.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring a family can reach out to the "Cody's Christmas Ministry" page by clicking here.

