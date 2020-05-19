Online ordering now available at Walmart and Amazon for EBT cardholders

West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer cardholders can now purchase items from two retailers online, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Tuesday afternoon.

Effective May 19, EBT cardholders can make online purchases at two West Virginia Walmart stores: 40 Jett Lane in Elkins (pick-up) and 5680 Hammonds Mill Road in Martinsburg (pick-up and delivery).

On May 21, Walmart will add EBT online purchasing at additional stores across the state, the DHHR says.

There is no additional fee for pick-up orders; however, there is a charge for delivery orders, which cannot be paid with the EBT card. The transaction can be split between an EBT card and another credit/debit card.

Online purchasing for EBT cardholders through Amazon will be available after 4:00 p.m. on May 19. Cardholders cannot pay delivery fees with their EBT card; however, purchases over $25 receive free delivery. Officials say the checkout process will prevent purchase of items paid by the Mountain State EBT card that are not qualified for SNAP benefits.

“This is a major step in helping our clients gain access to food with increased protection for social distancing,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “By enabling online card transactions, West Virginia’s EBT cardholders can now purchase groceries for delivery or pick up with minimal contact.”

