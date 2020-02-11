Online petition calling for the creation of an ice skating rink in Barboursville

Members of the Barboursville community and beyond have created a petition requesting the addition of an ice skating rink to the new sports complex project.

At last check, the petition was just two signatures short of meeting its initial goal of 100.

In response to the petition, Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said, "We are kicking around a lot of those ideas in here as well. I think this is a huge opportunity and we've got to jump on it especially now while there's so much interest. We are coming up with sponsorship and community partnership packages for local businesses as well as larger businesses to be a part of the project as well."

The closest ice skating rink to the Barboursville and Huntington areas is in South Charleston.

The petition says many make the 45 minute trek to South Charleston multiple times a week to give their kids the opportunity to expand their athletic abilities.

