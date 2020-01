Ooh La Lucy is a chic women’s clothing boutique with a store front location at 1006 Bridge Road Charleston, West Virginia, an online store OohLaLucy.com, and a mobile boutique that travels throughout West Virginia.

Ooh La Lucy Mobile Boutique travels to Studio 3.

Ooh La Lucy is known for their high quality products and superior customer service. They pride themselves on being your resource for all things chic, unique, and fun!