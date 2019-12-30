Operation Jackson County Veterans builds home for veterans

The first of five veteran homes in Jackson County is almost finished. The supplies for each house costs about $40,000, but the Jackson County community has given more than just money to this cause.

The organization is called Operation Jackson County Veterans, and Vaughn Anderson, who's a veteran, is the president. Anderson says their goal is to build five small houses for families to live in.

"We started with this guy and, many others, we put them in motel rooms and it happened so often that we could justify starting a house project," Anderson said.

Although he has been helping veterans for four years with hotel rooms, appliances, utility payments and more, Anderson is taking on building these homes in order to give them peace of mind. Vaughn is a combat veteran and he says it is important for them to live in peace and solitude, especially those dealing with PTSD.

"What they've been through and now they are in the condition they are in there's just not enough support for veterans that's all there is to it," Vaughn said.

The group leases the 17 acres, enough to put five houses on, and they hope eventually more. Anderson hopes to complete the project by summertime.

The main goal is to house veterans and their families for around six to nine weeks. The timeframe is about the amount of time it takes Veteran's Affairs to find permanent housing for veterans.

"So the sun rises on the front of the house to where natural lighting is going inside the house. Natural heat is going inside where they can come out and sit on the porch of a morning and drink coffee and watch the sunrise," Anderson said.

The house has enough space for a bathroom, bedroom, queen bed, loft, sofa, and kitchen area. All of the heating and cooling, landscaping and -- even appliances -- are being donated. The houses are being built by mostly volunteer work in order to keep labor costs down.

"We waited until we had enough money to build this house and then we are going to start fundraisers for the next one," Anderson said.

He added that they will even put food in the homes. When the first house is completed, Operation Jackson County Veterans will move a family into the home immediately rather than wait for them all to be finished.

The organization relies solely on donations to build the homes and pay for the materials, and each home will be built as donations come in. You may send donations to 105 N. Court St., Ripley, WV 25271.