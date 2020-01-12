Opioid-dependent kids' guardians seek to form class in suit

Attorneys representing guardians of children born dependent on opioids are asking a federal judge in Cleveland to include them as a group in a class action lawsuit against the pharmaceutical industry.

The motion was filed this week on behalf of guardians caring for children with neonatal abstinence syndrome from Ohio and California.

An attorney says around 400,000 such children have been born in the last two decades.

Tuesday's motion asks the judge overseeing the lawsuit to create a registry to identify children diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome, and form a medical panel to determine best practices for treatment.