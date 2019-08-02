Ordinance for brew pubs passes in South Charleston

An ordinance was passed Thursday by city leaders that will allow brew pubs into the city of South Charleston.

A brew pub is an establishment that brews its own craft drinks and sometimes includes a restaurant.

"The craft beer or drink industry seems to be growing particularly among young people," said South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens.

Mullens says prior to the passing of the ordinance, the zoning laws didn't address that particular type of business.

"We basically wanted to put something in place to make us not only address that in our zoning laws, but also to make it a business friendly place for those folks who want to come here and relocate in South Charleston," Mullens said.

He says prior zoning laws only addressed large breweries coming into the town, such as a Budweiser plant.

But the mayor says he hopes this will attract more people to the city and is excited for what's in store.

"I think it's an up-and-coming thing here in this community, so we want to be able to address it," Mullens said. "We'd like to have some of these establishments in our city, it'd be great."

The mayor also says the new ordinance is going to make starting a business in South Charleston less of a complicated process.

"We want to get rid of some of these hoops that takes any amount of doubt because, a lot of folks go online and look through our code books and are unsure if they're able to be allowed by zone," he said. "But now they're looking and they're saying, 'yeah, we can do this.' "

The ordinance is in effect immediately.