Ordinances adopted to protect motorcyclists from grass clippings left on roads

During the summer months, it is very common to see motorcycles and lawnmowers. You wouldn’t think they’re connected in any way, but they are.

Ordinances recently approved in Greenup County and Ashland now enforce penalties if homeowners leave grass clippings in the road after cutting their grass.

“It's more of a safety concern,” said Greenup County Commissioner Earnie Duty. “It's not about the fact that it just doesn't look good on the road.”

Duty says he had gotten several messages from concerned motorcyclists who say the grass on the road makes conditions very slick and dangerous for them.

“Lawn clippings don't seem like a big issue, and individually they're not,” said Jason Brown at Ashland Cycle Center. “But when someone blows a bunch of them in your path, especially where you're going to take a turn or break...the more stuff between your tire and the road the less likely you are to stay up right.”

The awareness about grass clippings comes with a timely message after a woman in Illinois died after crashing her motorcycle when she drive over grass clippings.

Duty says the penalty in Greenup County is a warning for the first offense, and a court date and up to $250 in fines for offenses within two years after the first.

