Organization taking up donations for mom and son after fire

A community is rallying around one of their own, letting her know she's not alone after fire tore through her home.

The fire burnt through her home on Monday, leaving her and her 18-month-old son without a place to live.

"A couple days ago, I got a Facebook message from one of my clients who said there's been a fire and my neighbor lost everything that she had. Is there any way that you could help them or do you know of anybody else that could help them? I said absolutely," said Teresa Wilson, executive director of Crosslight of Hope.

Since then, Crosslight, which is in Ashton, West Virginia, has been taking up donations to help that mom and her little boy.

"We have gotten several donations of women's clothes and children's clothing and I think we have enough for a full wardrobe for both of them." Wilson said. "We have some household items and personal items that are on their way. We are still hoping for some furniture donations. It's really hard to start out, especially with those purchases."

Wilson says she is hoping that people will come forward to help this young mother get back on her feet.

"It's devastating. I know she must be completely overwhelmed. But it's a blessing to be able to have something and to lift someone up and say, 'I may not be able to fix what happened, but I want you to know that we are here to help you move forward.'"

Wilson says this isn't going to be a short-term project, though. She says this won't just be a couple days of work.

"I just want her to know that her community cares about her. That God loves her and her community loves her and we would like to help her any way that we can and that we support her."

Wilson says they are still in need of donations for the family. She says they have plenty of clothes right now.

Here is a list of the items they are still asking for:

Furniture items:



Couches



Chairs



Beds



Kitchen tables

Housekeeping items:



Cookware



Utensils

Home decor

Toys and baby items

Crosslight is also taking monetary donations.

If you would like to donate, you can send Crosslight a message on Facebook.. You can also call them at 304-576-2971.

You can send any monetary donations to:

Crosslight of Hope

P.O. Box 11

Ashton, WV 25503

If you are planning to donate any large items, like furniture, you can call Crosslight to schedule an appointment to drop them off.