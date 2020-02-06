Otway man arrested in connection with burglary

A man from Otway was charged with one count of burglary, a second-degree felony.

Police say they got a call Tuesday from a resident in the 300 block of East Clayton Court, saying her apartment had been broken into.

When investigators arrived, they noticed someone had entered through a window. Several items were missing including jewelry, cash, and a camera worth more than $5,000.

Officials identified Kenneth Carver as a possible suspect who was seen in the area and got information that he had been staying with a neighbor.

When officers went to the address where Carver was staying, inside his bedroom they found a few items that were missing from the apartment.

Carver is being held at the Scioto County jail on a $15,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be presented to the Scioto County grand jury at a later date.