Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital shutting down later this year

A hospital in Eastern Kentucky is shutting down later this year.

Bon Secours Health System says it will be exiting acute and outpatient care in the Ashland and Tri-state communities by the end of September 2020, resulting in the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH), system-owned care sites and its physician network Bellefonte Physician Services.

Bon Secours says it has made robust efforts to help sustain hospital operations, but says it's "not enough to effectively operate in an environment that has multiple acute care facilities competing for the same patients, providers and services."

Our Lady of Bellefonte has a staff of about 1,000 employees.

Jason Asic, OLBH interim president, says,“We take the responsibility that comes with this decision very seriously, and we do not go into it lightly. We commit to working closely with our associates to share timely and transparent information, especially as it relates to the transition of services and employment opportunities and career fairs."

Asic also says they will work diligently to ensure opportunities across the ministry are made available, as well as working with area employers to identify opportunities close to home. He says they also are establishing partnerships across the Tri-state to help those who may want to explore a different career.

“While this transition is underway, we will continue to serve our patients with compassion and dignity, and we remain focused on our founding congregations’ steadfast commitment to ensuring that compassionate care is available for each of our patients, communities and associates – especially in times of need. We are exploring additional ways that we can support our community’s needs going forward.”

Bon Secours says providers will work with their patients individually to ensure a smooth continuity of care. They say more information will be provided in the coming months. In the interim, care will continue as normal.

