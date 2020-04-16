Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital to remain available as COVID-19 surge facility

Despite the upcoming closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital on April 30, the facility and its equipment will remain available to medical personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bon Secours, the parent company of OLBH, made that announcement Thursday. It says OLBH is working closely with King’s Daughters Medical Center to use the facility as a surge hospital, should the need arise.

According to the release, KDMC and OLBH have a plan to keep areas of the facility and needed equipment ready for use as part of their COVID-19 community surge plans.

Health officials continue to encourage social distancing, frequent and thorough handwashing and wearing masks in public.

