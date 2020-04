University of Rio Grande is hosting a walk to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Dr. Courtney Ruggles joined Taylor Eaton on Studio 3 to let viewers know how they can participate and donate.

It's called 'Out of the Darkness Campus Walk.'

Click here for more information.