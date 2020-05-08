Over $20 million lost for Kanawha County businesses from canceled events

As COVID-19 continues to claim lives and economically ravage communities, leaders in Kanawha County say local businesses stand to lose as much as $20 million this summer.

They say it stems from a combination of lost events, including sporting activities.

County Commissioner Ben Salango said the community has lost at least three big events this spring and summer due to COVID-19. They include the Eastern Regional soccer tournament, which would have taken place at Shawnee Sports Complex, as well as Barboursville Park in Cabell County. One of the largest in the country, that event brings in as many as 15,000 people to nearly 45 hotels in the region. That event alone would have generated about $16 million, Salango said, including the ripple effect to restaurants and other businesses.

Additionally, he said millions of dollars stand to be lost from the cancellation of the U.S. Quidditch Cup at Shawnee Sports Complex, as well as the Capitol Cup.

Salango said the good news is the events are annual, and the community is hopeful to have them back in the next few years, despite major competition from other cities.

He also said the county jail bill was only $200,000 for the month of April when it is usually around $400,000.

He said right now, county leaders are doing everything possible to avoid layoffs. As the pandemic took hold, they implemented a hiring freeze and a freeze on all non-essential spending.

