Over 35,000 gallons of water used on fire in Mason County

Neighbors near the the 11300 block of Ripley Road got a loud and scary wake up call Friday morning.

"I was asleep and it was about 7:30 in the morning, I got woke up by sirens," said nearby neighbor Doug Followell. "I rushed to the kitchen looked out and I seen the house was on fire."

Another nearby neighbor, Chad Pickens says he first looked out his window around 7:30 a.m. and saw nothing unusual but just fifteen minutes later he looked out again and saw nothing but flames.

"I heard a vehicle idling outside, I thought it was a trash truck," said Chad Pickens. "So look out the window and it was completely in flames, completely engulfed."

Flatrock Fire Department Assistant Chief, TJ Roach says a family of three, including one child lived in the home. But everyone did make it out safely.

Roach also tells WSAZ that roughly 39,000 gallons of water was used to put on the blaze which is equal to nearly 40 fire engines.

"I seen all the tankers coming through," neighbor Doug Followell tells WSAZ. "It was about five or six times they had to go get water and dowse it."

"It's terrible to lose everything like that in fifteen minutes," Pickens tells WSAZ. "But at least they still have each other."

Flatrock Fire Department responded with the assistance of Point Pleasant Fire Department and Leon Fire Department.

Red Cross and U.S. Fire Marshal were notified and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.