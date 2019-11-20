Overbrook Elementary School Students Give Back

Students at Overbrook elementary are taking the word generosity to the nest level. At first they opened a school store to raise money for a class field trip. But they we're able to reach their goal so quickly, they were able to shift their focus on another milestone.

"I thought it was going to be something that was going to be only be open like once a week, but it's gotten really big and we raised a lot of money," said Jackson Engels a discovery student.

In two weeks they made $1,000 and decided to use that money to purchase non-perishable items and donate them to the Mountain Mission organization.

"These kids didn't just go out and collect this they earned this money and by them earning this money, they have went out and officially spent it and are not just learning business practices but how to be passionate and give back to he community," said John Roberts executive director of the Mountain Mission.

After making a contribution to the Mountain Mission organization, the group of students is currently looking for other organizations and charities to raise money for.