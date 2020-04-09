Overnight storm sends tree crashing Into home

Thursday's early morning storms caused problems all over our region.

One home on Breezemont Drive in Charleston was crushed by a tree that's more than 10 years old.

Scott Summers was up late finishing some work when he heard a loud thud. When he went to check it out, the tree crashed through the roof of the home. It was just feet away from where his wife was sleeping.

It all happened around 1:30 a.m.

"We heard the crash of the tree and we, of course, had all came to see what had happened," Summers said.

Summers said his daughter was worried about the large tree when the storm started.

The tree caused extensive damage throughout the home. It ripped through walls and even broke some walls in half.

The tree was so large it crashed into the neighbor's yard as well, crushing a brand new Lexus.

Summers says his family is very connected to the tree, and its why they decided to buy the home in the first place.

"It was a big old tree that really kind of made a statement for the house, we always thought," Summers said.

He says the stay-at-home order and working from home will give him plenty of time to get the situation under control.

And while the mess will be a major project, Summers is thankful no one was hurt.

"it is not a worry at all," Summers said. "Compared to what other people are suffering with right now".

For now, Summers and his family are staying at a hotel until the home is fixed.