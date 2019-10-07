Overnight fire destroys home; damages neighbor's property

A fire overnight Monday destroyed a vacant home and left a neighbor's property damaged.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in Rand, West Virginia.

According to the Rand fire chief, someone came banging on his door saying a home was on fire.

When crews got to the scene the house was fully engulfed. No one was living in the home at the time of the fire.

The home is destroyed, and a neighbor's home was damaged as a result of the fire. Blinds were also melted on the inside of that home. The fire also damaged siding on a garage on a home on the other side from the neighbor's home.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

