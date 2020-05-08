Overnight pursuit ends in crash

Updated: Fri 6:20 AM, May 08, 2020

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The driver of a motorcycle had to be taken to the hospital in the early hours of Friday morning after crashing while trying to speed away from police.

Kanawha County dispatchers say police initially began pursuing the motorcycle because the driver was speeding in South Charleston.

South Charleston Police pursued the motorcycle until it crashed in Institute on the I-64 on-ramp near West Virginia State University.

No word on the condition of the driver.

Two people are in custody.

