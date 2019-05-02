Owner has emotional reunion with pet that was missing for 3 years

Caetea Mullens and her dog Buster have always been inseparable. She was 9-years old when she got him, and he was just 6-weeks old.

"We grew up together," Mullens said. "We had him for eight years before he went missing."

He disappeared after the family let him out of their home in Point Pleasant one day. Mullens says it wasn't unlike him to wander off and then come back later. But this time, he never returned.

"He would always come back" Mullens said. "He would never be gone for longer than a night. He would always come back."

Buster was missing for three years. Mullens and her family searched and searched for him with no luck -- looking through town and posting pictures of him on Facebook.

"Anytime I would see a picture of a Jack Russell on the internet at shelters, we would go see if it's him. Each time it wasn't," Mullens said.

But recently, a post on the animal shelter's Facebook page had Mullens and her family thinking all hope hadn't been lost.

"We went to the shelter after I saw a post on Facebook," Mullens said. "This time it was him. He had the scar on his paw from when he was a puppy, and the ladies looked at each other at the shelter and said, 'That's her dog.' We just couldn't believe it. We never thought we would see him again."

Buster was found about 30 miles way from their home on Rayburn Road. Someone called the shelter after noticing him wandering around on the road. Mullens says workers at the shelter told her that he had been attacked by a large animal while he was out on his own.

He had to get some stitches and is still on the mend at home.

Mullens says she isn't sure what happened to Buster during the three years he was gone, but says it doesn't matter -- all that matters is the fact that he is back home.

"I didn't know if somebody had him, I didn't know if he had died," Mullens said. "I really didn't know what happened to him. It's just a miracle. Crazy to think he was gone for three years and then he comes back."

Mullens says she is now going to be keeping a close eye on Buster when he goes out. "He's not leaving our sight," she said.

Buster will be celebrating his 12th birthday at the beginning of June. Mullens says she is planning to take him to get some of his favorite food to celebrate.

"It's only been four days that he has been home, and he is recovering still but we just can't believe it," Mullens said. "We never thought we would see him again. He's being treated like a king."