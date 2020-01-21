Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

(Gray News) - Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne spoke publicly for the first time about being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease nearly a year ago.

Musician Ozzy Osbourne, left, and his wife Sharon Osbourne pose for photographers after Ozzy received the Golden God award at the Metal Hammer Golden God awards, in London, Monday June 11, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

He and his wife Sharon Osbourne talked about his health struggles in an interview Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”

"It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body" Sharon Osbourne said. "It's like you have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day."

The singer said he is taking medication for the disease, as well as nerve pills. He discussed surgery he had on his neck after "a bad fall," which he said also affected his nerves.

His worldwide tour has been put on hold, but Ozzy plans to continue performing. He released a new song in January and intends to resume the "No More Tours 2" schedule.

"I miss them so much," he said of his fans.

The Osbournes also credited their children, Jack and Kelly, for supporting his recovery and said it has made them closer as a family.

“We’ve all learned so much about each other again, and it’s reaffirmed how strong we are,” Kelly Osbourne told “GMA.”

