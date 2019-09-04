Phone system outage at Yeager Airport

Yeager Airport is currently experiencing a phone system outage. (Source: MGN)
Updated: Wed 12:45 PM, Sep 04, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Yeager Airport is currently experiencing a phone system outage.

Travelers who need to contact an airline are urged to do so directly.

Airline contact information is available on the Yeager Airport website.

