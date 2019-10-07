PHOTOS | Deputies looking for thieves who stole from Kanawha County Schools warehouse

Deputies are looking for two thieves who stole from a Kanawha County Schools warehouse.

Investigators say they stole tools from a warehouse in the Crede/Elk River area.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office released security camera photos that show a man and woman breaking into the building multiple times.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford says the pair first broke in just after midnight Sunday. They broke in again around 3 a.m. Monday.

"We are hopeful someone recognizes their clothes, tattoos, or facial structure, even though they made attempts to disguise or hide their faces when they knew they were on camera," said Rutherford.

Deputies also released photos of vehicles caught on camera in that area around the times of the break-ins. Investigators believe the driver(s) may have been a "lookout" for the burglars.

If you have any information about the case, contact the sheriff's office at 304-357-0169. You can also submit a tip by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the sheriff's office on Facebook, or anonymously submit information through the agency's website.