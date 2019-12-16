The Huntington Mall will be hosting a PJ Party with Santa on Wednesday from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

PJ Party with Santa Claus at Huntington Mall.

Children can come dressed ready for a good night's sleep as Santa reads them a bedtime story!

BAM will be providing Hot Chocolate in Center Court, along with a Cookie Cake from Great American cookie.

Once the treats have been eaten, and the story read, children can enjoy a train ride around the mall.

The cost for the event is $2.00 for children 12 and under who wish to ride the train, and they can pay the train conductor at All Smiles Aboard on the day of the event!