POLICE | Suspects caught processing meth inside Huntington home

Officers raided a home Thursday morning and say they caught four people in the process of preparing crystal methamphetamine for distribution.

The narcotics search warrant was executed at a home at 1047 Monroe Avenue around 9 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspects were seated around a living room table and appeared to be sorting the scheduled II controlled substance.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, along with the Huntington Police Department's SWAT Team, seized a distribution amount of crystal meth and two sets of digital scales that were found on or near a table in plain sight.

A search of the house also turned up a document that explained the house rules for distribution.

The task force arrested seven people on felony drug charges. Huntington's police chief says the arrests are the conclusion of a three-week drug investigation

Daniel Tate Hale, Mary T. Adkins, Marcellus Dwain Williams, Brian Keith Flint, Gregory Keesee and Vanessa Lynn Groves-Tovar, all from Huntington, are facing possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Michelle Dawn Klodowski was also arrested. She told officers she lived at the home and allowed the others arrested to be there. Klodowski is now facing a drug related conspiracy charge as well as a trespassing charge from an incident back in October of 2019.

Huntington police say they also executed a search warrant at a home at 714 Jackson Avenue at 8:20 a.m. Thursday. No word on what officers found inside the home.

