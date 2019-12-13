POLICE | Two arrests made in connection to major theft ring

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says it has made two arrests in connection to a major theft ring.

Officials say two people were taken into custody Friday after a long police chase. Deputies say a small amount of evidence was collected in connection to 18 burglaries and break-ins reported over the past two weeks.

According to the sheriff's department, the majority of burglary targets were located in the northern half of Jackson County.

The sheriff is urging anyone who believes they may be a victim in the rash of burglaries to contact the department.

