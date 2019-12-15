POW/MIA flag to fly permanently at Kentucky capitol

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will file a proclamation Monday that will order the POW/MIA flag to fly permanently at the state Capitol.

"Every day we honor the sacrifices of Kentuckians and Americans who are still prisoners, missing or unaccounted for," Beshear said. "To show our daily commitment to these heroes and their families, the POW/MIA flag will be flown permanently at the Capitol. I will issue and sign an official proclamation to ensure it will fly every day I serve as governor."

"Gov. Beshear's action makes Kentucky one of the first states to fly the POW/MIA flag every day at the state Capitol," said Kelly Shehan, vice president of Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5. "I thank Gov. Beshear for helping to pave the way and I hope all states will recognize the importance of the new federal, bipartisan POW/MIA Flag Act."

A day before Beshear's inauguration, the flag was flown as part of a POW/MIA ceremony held at the Capitol, but taken down after.

Beshear's office say the previous administration never had an order to have the POW/MIA flag fly permanently.

On Tuesday, in keeping with traditional Inauguration Day customs, all flags were removed and new flags were flown for the incoming governor.

Beshear says he was not aware that the POW/MIA flag was not flying until Thursday and had his office look into the issue.

Flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of a Kentucky Marine killed in action during World War II, but whose remains were only recently identified.