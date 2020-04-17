PROMISE Scholarship deadline extended due to COVID-19

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission says they have extended the testing deadlines to qualify for the PROMISE Scholarship due to the coronavirus.

The commission voted Friday to give students greater flexibilities to qualify for the PROMISE Scholarship in the 2020-2021 academic year.

The ACT and SAT testing has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission says students can qualify for the scholarship for the fall semester by taking an ACT or SAT by the end of October 2020.

Officials say students can also use scores from residual tests. Those are the same as the national ACT or SAT but administered, scored and accepted by state colleges.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission says they will work with public colleges and universities on possibilities of residual testing opportunities.

They say they will also be able to take any ACT or SAT between now and the deadline extension to qualify for the PROMISE Scholarship.

The Commission says in order for the program to get scores faster, students should use the code 4539 when taking the ACT or 3456 for the SAT.

Eligibility requirements are the same. Students must score at least a 22 on the composite score with a minimum of 20 in English, math, science and reading.

If you are taking the SAT, you must score at least an 1100 total score with a minimum of 520 in math and 530 in evidence-based reading and writing.

The following flexibilities are also in place for the PROMISE and other state financial aid programs:



For students already getting the PROMISE, the West Virginia Higher Education Grant, the Underwood-Smith Teacher Scholarship, or the Engineering, Science & Technology Scholarship, the GPA requirements to renew the awards from 2019-20 to 2020-21 have been suspended.



For students already receiving the West Virginia Invests Grant for associate degrees, the community service requirement for spring 2020 awards and GPA requirements to renew the grant for the 2020-21 academic year have been suspended.



For students applying for the Higher Education Grant, the state’s need-based financial aid program, the application deadline has been extended to May 15, 2020.

You can find more information on www.wvhepc.edu.

If you have any questions, you can call the state's financial aid hotline at 888-825-5707.