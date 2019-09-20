PSC orders Kentucky Power to return $5.17 million to customers

Kentucky Power has to pay up for overcharging customers.

The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has ordered Kentucky Power Co. to return a total of a bout $5.17 million to customers that it collected in excess of its actual costs of participation in a regional power market.

In an order issued today, the PSC directed Kentucky Power to issue a credit to customers for the next 11 months to return the over-collected amount. A typical customer will receive a credit of about $1.53 per month, with the amount varying depending on individual usage.

Kentucky Power told the PSC that, for the 12 months ending June 30th, 2019, it had collected about $5.17 million more than its actual cost of market participation. The company explained that the difference was the result of a one-time adjustment made by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Regional power markets are designed to provide electricity to customers at a cost that reflects the supply and the demand of the area, and is supposed to offer the lowest-cost power to customers.

The amount charged to customers has to do with the costs of generating, selling, and buying power, but also the cost of transmitting it.

When Kentucky Power told the PSC about the excessive revenue, Kentucky Power argued against refunding it to customers, saying it should be retained to offset anticipated future costs. The PSC rejected that argument, saying the revenue should be given back to customers.

The refunds, in form of a bill credit, are to begin November 1 and continue through September of 2020. At that time, the charge to customers will be recalculated.

