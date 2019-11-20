Paintsville native Tyler Childers nominated for first Grammy

Eastern Kentucky native Tyler Childers scored his first Grammy nomination.

The nomination list was revealed early Wednesday morning.

Childers, a country singer and songwriter from Paintsville, Kentucky, is up for "Best Country Solo Performance" for his song "All Your'n."

The other singers nominated in that category are Ashley McBryde, Willie Nelson, Blake Shelton, and Tanya Tucker.

"Not bad for a Creeker from Hickman Holler," Childers wrote on his Facebook page. "Thanks to everyone for the support."

Lizzo is the show’s top-nominated act. The singer-rapper scored a whopping eight nominations, including bids for the top four awards.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will air at 8 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.