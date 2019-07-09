Paintsville pool to re-open next week

The City of Paintsville's Pool closed down on June 20, due to issues with a broken pump. Since then, the pool has remained closed and empty.

"We had to drain them, so we're going to have to re-fill them back up, get the chlorine going back in there, get the pump going again, and make sure everything is safe and ready to go to open back up," said recreation director Scott Hale.

Hale said the pool is currently on schedule to re-open by July 15.

"As of right now, there's a part that's on back order to replace our pump," said Hale. "Our target date we're shooting for to get opened back up would be July 15."

He said the Prestonsburg pool at Archer Park has been open to Paintsville's swim classes in the meantime, to give people a chance to continue their normal summer classes. Hale says it has been a blessing to the Paintsville community.

"So, they went ahead and opened up Monday through Sunday, hoping that people here would have a place to swim while we were still working on our pool," Hale said. "That was a big help to us, so we really appreciate that."

He said the late opening of the pool will result in less time for the community. Once open, the price for swimming will be discounted for the remainder of the summer.