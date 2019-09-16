Paintsville road opens back up after more than 4 years

On Monday for the first time in more than four years, drivers in Paintsville were able to once again travel on state Route 1428, more commonly known as Depot Road.

Kentucky Highway 1428 in Paintsville is now open to through traffic for the first time since 2015. (MGN)

Local and state officials were present as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet removed the barriers that blocked through traffic on the road.

According to the KYTC, Depot Road was closed in April 2015 because water runoff from the hill the road sits on had been absorbed by the land beneath the road. Eventually it just became too unstable, so it had to be excavated and rebuilt with a new drainage system.

According to transportation officials, the Commonwealth of Kentucky spent more than $1.1 million on the project.

“[It’s] a major economic impact not only to Paintsville but to Johnson County, as well,” Paintsville Mayor Bill Runyon said. “So we are happy and tickled that we got that road open back up because it is heavily traveled.”

The city of Paintsville and Johnson County also received more than $500,000 of funding from the state to improve city and county roads. That work should begin within the next month.